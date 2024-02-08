Submit Release
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 13 & 14

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet February 13-14, 2024, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building.

Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a workshop led by WYDOT staff. The education session will include a tour of the old terminal at the Cheyenne Regional Airport and the Transportation Management Center. Commission members will also attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s legislative reception and a dinner with WYDOT staff on February 13, but no official business is to be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 14, at 9:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website  and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

