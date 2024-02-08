Fremont County DUI Task Force focuses on impaired driving enforcement over Super Bowl weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be fully staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Friday, Feb. 9, and Sunday, Feb. 11.

DUI task force members are reminding Fremont County residents and visitors to buckle up, obey the speed limit and never drive impaired.

“Super Bowl weekend will mean parties and celebrations and the Fremont County DUI Task Force will be working throughout the county over the weekend, stopping anyone driving impaired," said Captain Kelly Waugh of the Lander Police Department. “Don’t make the wrong choice and drive impaired, Fremont County is counting on you."

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The DUI Task Force conducted eight operations in 2023, making 1,570 traffic stops, issuing 401 speeding citations and arresting 46 impaired drivers. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during these operations.

The next DUI Task Force will be during the 1A/2A Basketball tournament Feb. 22-24.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride sharing service to arrive home safely;

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.