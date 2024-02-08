Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,810 in the last 365 days.

Fremont County DUI Task Force focuses on impaired driving enforcement over Super Bowl weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be fully staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Friday, Feb. 9, and Sunday, Feb. 11.

 DUI task force members are reminding Fremont County residents and visitors to buckle up, obey the speed limit and never drive impaired.

 “Super Bowl weekend will mean parties and celebrations and the Fremont County DUI Task Force will be working throughout the county over the weekend, stopping anyone driving impaired," said Captain Kelly Waugh of the Lander Police Department. “Don’t make the wrong choice and drive impaired, Fremont County is counting on you."

 The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

 The DUI Task Force conducted eight operations in 2023, making 1,570 traffic stops, issuing 401 speeding citations and arresting 46 impaired drivers. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during these operations.

The next DUI Task Force will be during the 1A/2A Basketball tournament Feb. 22-24.

 The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

     -- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride sharing service to arrive home safely;

     -- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

     -- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.  

You just read:

Fremont County DUI Task Force focuses on impaired driving enforcement over Super Bowl weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more