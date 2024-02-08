MDC Cape Nature Center’s Ridgetop Trail walkway temporarily inaccessible due to construction

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s walkway accessing Ridgetop Trail is temporarily inaccessible through Feb. 17 due to construction.

“We are removing the top structure over the front entrance of the nature center because of repair needs; we apologize for any temporary inconvenience this may cause,” said MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky. “You may still access Ridgetop Trail by walking through the grass, or by utilizing the nature center’s rear door.”

Please be aware parking spaces on the northeast side of the center will be unavailable during this time. Cape Nature Center will remain open, and is accessible through the side entrance.

Cape Nature Center entrance construction is expected to be completed by Feb. 24.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.