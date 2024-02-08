Submit Release
Veterinary medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Cortaderm, hydrocortisone aceponate, Status: Authorised

On 15 June 2022, the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products adopted a positive opinion1, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the veterinary medicinal product Cortaderm, a cutaneous spray solution, intended for dogs. The applicant for this veterinary medicinal product is Alfasan Nederland B.V.

Cortaderm is a dermatological medicinal product containing hydrocortisone aceponate (ATCvet code QD07AC) as active substance, with a potent intrinsic glucocorticoid activity. It accumulates in the dog’s skin allowing high local activity with reduced systemic secondary effects.

The full indication is: for symptomatic treatment of inflammatory and pruritic dermatoses in dogs.
For alleviation of clinical signs associated with atopic dermatitis.

The most common side effects are transient local reactions at the application site (erythema and/or pruritus) which can occur in very rare cases.

Detailed conditions for the use of this product are described in the summary of product characteristics (SPC) which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and will be available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

The CVMP, on the basis of quality, safety and efficacy data submitted, considers that there is a favourable benefit-risk balance for Cortaderm and therefore recommends the granting of the marketing authorisation.

1 Applicants may appeal any CVMP opinion, provided they notify the European Medicines Agency in writing of their intention to appeal within 15 days of receipt of the opinion.

 

CVMP summary of positive opinion for Cortaderm

AdoptedFirst published: Reference Number: EMA/CVMP/579025/2022

English (EN) (94.62 KB - PDF)View

Name of medicine

Cortaderm

Active substance

hydrocortisone aceponate

International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name

hydrocortisone aceponate

Species

Dogs

Anatomical therapeutic chemical veterinary (ATCvet) code

QD07AC

EMA product number

EMEA/V/C/005579

Marketing authorisation applicant

Alfasan Nederland B.V.

Opinion adopted

15/06/2022

Opinion status

Positive

This page was last updated on

