Hovnanian Enterprises Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024, the morning of Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will webcast its first quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the website for 12 months.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact: Brad G. O’Connor Jeffrey T. O’Keefe
  Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer  Vice President of Investor Relations
  732-747-7800 732-747-7800

