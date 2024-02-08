SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart (CART) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart ("Maplebear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CART) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Maplebear investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Instacart common stock pursuant and/or traceable to offering documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about September 19, 2023; and/or (b) Instacart securities between September 19, 2023 and October 1, 2023, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/maplebear-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=66276&wire=3

CART investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Instacart had overstated the extent to which online grocery shopping and delivery habits among consumers were accelerating; (ii) Instacart had downplayed the extent of the competition that it faced in the online grocery shopping and delivery market; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the Company’s post-initial public offering growth, business, and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Maplebear during the relevant time frame, you have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

