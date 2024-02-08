Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for Catawba and Surrounding Counties Affected by EF-1 Tornado

NORTH CAROLINA, February 8 - On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Governor Roy Cooper signed a Type I state disaster declaration for individual assistance for Catawba County and contiguous counties that suffered damage from an EF-1 tornado on January 9, 2024. This declaration makes additional assistance available to Catawba County and surrounding counties, following the disaster declaration issued from the Small Business Administration.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Catawba County and their neighbors as they recover and rebuild after an EF-1 Tornado that brought destruction to homes and businesses,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of grants to eligible individuals and families located within the emergency area. This disaster declaration expires sixty days after issuance.

Following a state of emergency declaration from Catawba County a preliminary damage assessment conducted by local and state emergency management officials found the damage exceeded the criteria established for the Small Business Administration Disaster loan program.

Information on applying for assistance can be found here.

