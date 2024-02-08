February 8 - Statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Supreme Court Arguments in Trump Ballot Access Case

State of Colorado

News Release

Media contacts
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, February 8, 2024 - Washington, D.C., – Today, the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et al . The case concerns whether the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution disqualifies Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s Presidential Primary ballot because of his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Secretary Griswold has issued the following statement:

January 6 was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. Donald Trump incited an insurrection and attempted to steal the presidency from the American people.

I hope the US Supreme Court upholds Colorado’s constitutional right to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our presidential primary ballot. Our nation deserves to know whether an insurrectionist may hold the country’s highest office.