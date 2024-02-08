UNDP and EU open new enrolment to the aGAIN 2.0 Student Government Development Workshop in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine is launching a call to enrol for the new aGAIN 2.0 Student Government Development Workshop with funding from the European Union and the Government of Denmark.

The UNDP seeks to develop the leadership potential of young people in educational institutions by strengthening student self-government bodies (SSBs). This will particularly help engage young people to participate more in community recovery processes and incorporate their vision in the development of their communities.

In 2023, the UNDP in Ukraine successfully piloted the aGAIN Workshop in five higher and vocational pre-higher education institutions in Poltava Oblast. In 2024, the project is expanding to new regions. The Workshop will take place in February-June 2024.

This year 15 student self-government bodies will participate in the aGAIN 2.0 Workshop, namely: five from educational institutions in the Dnipropetrovska oblast; five from the Mykolaiv region and five from internally displaced educational institutions from communities temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions (currently located in other cities of Ukraine).

The deadline for applications is 18 February.

The aGAIN Student Self-Government Development Workshop is organised with the financial support of the European Union under the ‘EU4Recovery – Community Empowerment in Ukraine’ project.

