Former VADOC Employee Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Cell Phone to Inmate Inside Facility

Press Release February 07, 2024

RICHMOND — A former Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) employee pled guilty to smuggling a cell phone to an inmate inside Haynesville Correctional Center.

Erica Shaie Morrow, 32, received a 3-year sentence with 3 years suspended, including credit for time spent in confinement while awaiting trial. Additionally, Morrow must show good behavior for a period of five years under the terms of her suspended sentence. Morrow’s trial date was January 29 in Richmond County Circuit Court.

The date of the offense was June 1, 2022. Cell phones are considered contraband in VADOC facilities. Those found to be in violation of § 18.2-431.1 of the Code of Virginia, which prohibits both inmates from possessing cell phones and people without authorization from providing an inmate a cell phone, are guilty of a Class 6 felony.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is committed to preventing the flow of contraband and drugs into our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The safety and security of our employees, inmates, and supervisees is our top priority. Those who attempt to smuggle items into our facilities will be held accountable for their actions.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.