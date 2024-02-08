Submit Release
Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party of Türkiye Devlet Bahçeli made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 17:52

On February 8, Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party of Türkiye Devlet Bahçeli made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Devlet Bahçeli extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections, wishing him success in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan. He emphasized once again the importance of the Victory in the Patriotic War and the full restoration of the country’s sovereignty under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they emphasized that the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop consistently.

