Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 18:31

On February 8, Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Nechirvan Barzani offered his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections, wishing him success in his activities.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Recalling with fond memories their previous meetings, President Ilham Aliyev and Nechirvan Barzani emphasized that these interactions contributed to the expansion of cooperation.

