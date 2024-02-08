Kuehn Law Encourages PGTI, AMAM, JNPR, and GLT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) click to participate



PGT Innovations has agreed to merge with MITER Brands. Under the proposed transaction PGT shareholders will receive $42.00 in cash per share.

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAM) click to participate



Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) click to participate



Under the merger agreement, Hewlett Packard will purchase all outstanding shares of Juniper at $40.00 per share in cash, amounting to an overall equity value of about $14.0 billion.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) click to participate



Glatfelter Corporation has agreed to merge with Berry Global Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Berry will spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films business with Glatfelter. Glatfelter shareholders are anticipated to hold about 10% of the combined entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814