Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,810 in the last 365 days.

Kuehn Law Encourages PGTI, AMAM, JNPR, and GLT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

PGT Innovations has agreed to merge with MITER Brands. Under the proposed transaction PGT shareholders will receive $42.00 in cash per share.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

Under the merger agreement, Hewlett Packard will purchase all outstanding shares of Juniper at $40.00 per share in cash, amounting to an overall equity value of about $14.0 billion.

Glatfelter Corporation has agreed to merge with Berry Global Group.   Under the terms of the agreement, Berry will spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films business with Glatfelter. Glatfelter shareholders are anticipated to hold about 10% of the combined entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
justin@kuehn.law
(833) 672-0814


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kuehn Law Encourages PGTI, AMAM, JNPR, and GLT Investors to Contact Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more