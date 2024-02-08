Public hearing set for February 20 on Lake Region Healthcare closure of voluntary admission inpatient mental health unit

News Release

Feb. 8, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. on Lake Region Healthcare’s closure of its voluntary admission inpatient mental health unit in Fergus Falls.

With the closing of its inpatient mental health unit, Lake Region Healthcare will partner with other regional inpatient units to provide these services, according to the submission it filed with MDH. Lake Region Healthcare plans to continue offering out-patient mental health services and programming for continued access to mental health services at its Fergus Falls facility.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater Fergus Falls community to discuss the change in services and available alternatives for Lake Region Healthcare patients.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Lake Region Healthcare Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 389 689 681#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comments or questions, is available on the Lake Region Healthcare Public Hearing webpage.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes 144.555.

