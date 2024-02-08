Submit Release
Cell BioEngines to Present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Clinical-Stage Biotech to Unveil Off-the-Shelf Non-Gene Modified Hematopoietic Stem Cells and Its Derived Immune Cell Therapies

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell BioEngines, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development of ‘off-the-shelf’ ‘non-gene modified’ hematopoietic stem cells and its derived immune cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that Dr. Ajay Vishwakarma, Founder and CEO of Cell BioEngines, will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference at 2:00 p.m. EST on Monday, February 26, 2024.

“We are thrilled to receive a complimentary registration ticket sponsored by New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) under Emerging Innovator’s Track,” said Ajay Vishwakarma, DMD, MSc, MBA. “At the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, I’ll will be highlighting Cell BioEngines’ recent developments on its novel stem cell and immune cell therapies for hard-to-treat blood and solid cancers, ongoing pipeline progress, clinical trial updates, and anticipated milestones”, he added.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Dr. Ajay Vishwakarma, Founder and CEO of Cell BioEngines
Date: Monday, February 26, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST
Location: Plymouth room, Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Registration: Here

Add To Calender: Here

In its 26th year, BIO CEO is one of the largest investor conferences in the life science industry. Cell BioEngines will be available for in person and virtual partnering meetings. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering.

About Cell BioEngines

Cell BioEngines, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing 'off-the-shelf' allogenic cell therapies as 'drugs' to turn all cancers into curable diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Stem-SPACE™ platform technology to produce clinical-grade cells at economies of scale. The company’s versatile platform and pipeline allows them to pursue a broad range of cell and gene therapy product candidates in therapeutic areas of interest with high clinical and commercial potential.

For more information about Cell BioEngines, and to learn more about Dr. Vishwakarma’s presentation and the latest Company developments, please visit www.cellbioengines.com

 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/410c8a90-eda5-4537-bae3-dbb64dd7a610

 


Contact

Mark Joubert., J.D.

Chief Legal Officer

Cell BioEngines, Inc

info@cellbioengines.com

Primary Logo

BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2024

Feb 26, 2024—Feb 27, 2024Location: The New York Marriott Marquis 1535 Broadway New York, NY 10036

