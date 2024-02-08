Environment Health and Safety Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 15.8 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% by the 2034 End | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Single-source Environment Health and Safety Providers is Growing as Consumers Seek a Comprehensive Solution for All Their Safety Requirements, the environment health and safety industry in the United States is anticipated to account for a value of US$ 2.8 billion by 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global environment health and safety market value is expected to rise from US$ 7.8 billion in 2024 to US$ 15.8 billion by 2034. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by a moderate CAGR of 7.30% in the environment health and safety industry over the next decade.



Governments across the globe are enacting stringent environmental and safety regulations. Thus driving demand for EHS solutions as they ensure compliance. Additionally, companies are now incentivized to invest in optimized EHS management systems as non-compliance penalties are becoming stricter.

Companies are employing environment health and safety solutions to enhance their EHS records, as it leads to consumer trust and a positive brand image. Thus leading to a competitive advantage. In line with this, businesses are integrating EHS considerations into their supply chains. Thereby, there is an increasing demand for responsible practices throughout the value chain.

“Key players are focusing on integrating their EHS solutions with IoT, AI, and other technologies to remain competitive in the market,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Environment Health and Safety Market Report

The environment health and safety market attained a value share of US$ 7.2 billion in 2023. In the historical period, the market attained a growth rate of 9%.

The United States and China are the top consumers of environmental health and safety solutions, contributing to sales worth US$ 2.8 billion and US$ 2.6 billion, respectively, by 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom appears to be a robust market, growing at a healthy pace of 8.3%.

In the global market, South Korea is anticipated to experience a notable growth of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Penetration of environment health and safety software is projected to record a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

The cloud segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights into the Environment Health and Safety Industry

Key players in the market are investing in research and development activities to come up with an extended product portfolio. Additionally, players are extending their footprint by acquiring smaller companies, collaborating with other organizations, and raising their investments. Industry participants are introducing their EHS software and services in an affordable price range to survive market competition.

A key business strategy adopted by leading players to increase their market share is local manufacturing to lower operating costs. Prominent players that have been increasing their efforts to raise market demand include Cority, Gensuite, and others.

Notable Environment Health and Safety Companies

AECOM Jacobs Intelex Technologies Enablon Tetra Tech, Inc. SAP SE Golder Associates SGS SA. ERM Group, Inc. VelocityEHS John Wood Group PLC RPS Group ETQ Cority (Medgate) Sphera Others

Recent Development in the Environment Health and Safety Market

In October 2023, EHS International, a group whose area of focus is resolving and addressing companies' environmental, safety, and health requirements, made its debut in Ireland after a US$ 5.40 billion investment.

In January 2024, Origami Risk, the industry safety, risk, and insurance SaaS technology firm, introduced a new mobile app for safety and risk professionals to facilitate risk management as well as EHS functions.

Environment Health and Safety Market by Category

By Product:

Software

Services Analytics Project Deployment and Implementation Business Consulting and Advisory Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance Certification Others



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End Use:

Chemical and Petrochemical

Energy and Mining

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Construction

General Manufacturing

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



