Dogfighting Ring Exposed in Monmouth County – Animal Advocates Call on Congress to Pass Senator Booker’s FIGHT Act

The FIGHT Act will give law enforcement more tools to squeeze dogfighters and cockfighters and end their cruelty.

Sen. Cory Booker and Reps. Gottheimer, Kean, Pascrell, Smith, and Van Drew want more enforcement capacity to cut down on dogfighting and cockfighting rings

Animal fighting is rampant, and we should never accept this level of violence and other vice in our communities.” — Wayne Pacelle, President of Animal Wellness Action