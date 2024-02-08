COMMISSIONER SID MILLER RENEWS HIS SUPPORT FOR NEWLY REGISTERED FERAL HOG BAIT

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller renewed his support for a newly-approved toxicant, Kaput Feral Hog Bait. Kaput will aid Texas farmers, ranchers, and landowners in helping mitigate Texas’ growing feral hog problem. The damage caused by feral hogs, resulting in billions of dollars of long-term economic losses across the state, has been a rising concern since 1982.

“Feral hogs have been plaguing the agriculture industry for decades with no signs of slowing down,” Commissioner Miller said. “They have caused over $3 billion in crop damage across the US and Texas, not just to farm and ranch land, but to urban areas too. All but one of Texas’ 254 counties have been affected.”

Kaput Feral Hog Bait, produced by Scimetrics Laboratory, was registered for state limited use by licensed pesticide applicators in Texas on February 1st, 2024. For two decades, the development of feral hog bait involved multiple steps including obtaining grant approvals, meetings with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), obtaining EPA use permits, and conducting rigorous studies. Kaput contains warfarin, a substance that is highly toxic to pigs. The bait also includes a fat-soluble dye that turns the internal fat blue, providing hunters with a means to determine whether the pig has ingested the bait.

According to a two-year study by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, warfarin-based toxicants have been shown to be an effective tool for agriculture producers in the control of feral hog population and damage to their property. Their evaluation was thorough, taking place on 23 sites, 10 counties, and across various regions in the state of Texas. They were able to successfully reduce feral hog numbers with diligent application of the product with little to no effect on wildlife or other domestic animals. This research confirmed TDA’s own research and findings.

Commissioner Miller’s vocal support of Kaput is a continuation of his desire for equipping farmers and ranchers with the ability to defend their crops and property from feral hogs. HogStop, an all-natural contraceptive bait, is another bait that Commissioner has supported that is available for use today. HogStop targets the male hog’s prodigious ability to reproduce. Feral hogs have the highest reproduction rate of any similar species and can produce a new litter every three months or so and can produce litters of up to 20.

“The feral hog problem results in significant economic costs for landowners, farmers, and ranchers,” Commissioner Miller said. “The hogs not only affect agriculture, but also have a significant impact on natural resources, wildlife, and even people. I welcome any product available to use in fighting the devastating feral hog presence in Texas.”

While Kaput has been registered, licensed applicators will be able to acquire the bait once it becomes available later this spring. HogStop is currently available for purchase with Hi-Pro Feeds and Nelson Wholesale Service. For use instructions on these products, please follow the instructions on the label of your chosen Hog bait. It is a violation of federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.

For more information about Kaput, visit https://kaputproducts.com/contact-us/

For more information about HogStop, visit their website at www.hogstop.com

