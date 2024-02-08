UPDATE: Flood Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round to Democratize Ethereum’s Order Execution Led by Bain Capital Crypto

Flood is enabling dApp developers to streamline, own, and monetize their order flow.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flood , a protocol for order routing, management, and settlement, announced today its $5.2M seed funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto with participation from Archetype and Robot Ventures. Flood provides decentralized application (dApp) developers with a suite of tools for owning and managing the entire lifecycle of their application’s order flow. As the only decentralized exchange (DEX) currently available on the market with operational hooks, the user experience allows traders to quickly settle their transactions while seamlessly staying within the Flood ecosystem.



In the constant pursuit of better prices and better UX, DeFi’s acceptance of off-chain liquidity sources has been growing. By enabling a new wave of developers to easily integrate optimal execution and swap prices into their dApps, Flood aims to keep liquidity, applications, and users on-chain. This approach not only enhances the efficiency and appeal of DeFi platforms but also aligns with the decentralization ethos by maintaining transactional integrity within the blockchain ecosystem.

Flood’s Co-Founder and CEO, Francesco, is an engineer by training and has extensive crypto experience. Having worked as a software engineer at UMA, he has contributed to the development of fundamental blockchain-based products throughout his career. Additionally, Flood’s Co-Founder, Jan, is an experienced developer within the crypto space. He is the author of Neuronika , a large rust machine learning library.

"Democratization of liquidity and settlement is the next step in a fully accessible cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Francesco. “Flood is committed to simplifying the complex world of blockchain trading through innovative means that have yet to be explored by traditional exchanges. We hope that our technology will be a stepping stone into the future adoption of digital assets.”

“We’re extremely impressed with the research and engineering behind Flood’s router,” said Alex Evans, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto. “Flood makes optimal trading extremely simple for developers to integrate into any application. We’re excited to partner with the team as they make the best price available to everyone.”

Flood will be using the new capital to grow their team and expand their integrations with new blockchains and DEXs. Currently operating on Arbitrum One, Flood will enter the Ethereum Mainnet, Base, and Optimism blockchains in early 2024.

“Flood is quickly resonating as a mainstay for scalable and hyper-optimized order execution, and democratizing efficient access to capital for all types of developers and users,” said Ash Egan, Founder at Archetype. “We are ecstatic to publicly announce our partnership with Francesco and the Flood team alongside our friends at Bain Capital.”

If you'd like to learn more about Flood, please visit flood.bid .

About Flood

Flood’s protocol — composed of an innovative liquidity aggregator, settlement contract, internally built heavily-optimized solver, and logic-adding hooks — equips developers with a customizable toolkit for creating the optimal routing system for their specific needs. Flood has seen over $1.3 million of volume across ~30,000 total trades since it went live in November 2023.

With virtually zero initial configuration, developers can begin using Flood to monetize their application’s order flow and provide their users with gasless trading, optimal routing, and the best possible execution quality. Flood’s Optimal Fulfiller is also usable via their DEX, FloodSwap , which has already netted traders several thousands of dollars in surplus.The protocol is currently live on Arbitrum One and is coming to Ethereum Mainnet, Base, and Optimism in early 2024.

