Attorney General Josh Stein Files Motion for Summary Judgment to Protect Medication Abortion in North Carolina

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after he asked the court to strike down several state laws restricting the use and availability of the medication abortion drug mifepristone.

“Republicans in the legislature enacted an anti-abortion law about control, not health care. Their restrictions on medication abortion do nothing to make women safer, and I urge the court to strike them down. Women need to be able to get and use this safe, effective medication. I’ll keep fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedoms.”

A copy of the brief is available here.

