Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,873 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Files Motion for Summary Judgment to Protect Medication Abortion in North Carolina

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after he asked the court to strike down several state laws restricting the use and availability of the medication abortion drug mifepristone.

“Republicans in the legislature enacted an anti-abortion law about control, not health care. Their restrictions on medication abortion do nothing to make women safer, and I urge the court to strike them down. Women need to be able to get and use this safe, effective medication. I’ll keep fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedoms.”

A copy of the brief is available here.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Files Motion for Summary Judgment to Protect Medication Abortion in North Carolina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more