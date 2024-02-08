Rental Company Fined $24,000 For Workplace Injury

CANADA, February 8 - Released on February 8, 2024

On January 30, 2024, J & H Rentals Ltd. pleaded guilty in Kindersley Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 9-13 (1) (a) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that any opening or hole in a floor or other work surface into which a worker could step or fall is covered with a securely installed covering that is capable of supporting a load of 360 kilograms per square metre and that is provided with a warning sign or permanent marking clearly indicating the nature of the hazard, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.) As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $17,142.86 with a surcharge of $6,857.14, for a total amount of $24,000.

Three other charges were stayed.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 13, 2022, in Kindersley, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured after falling through an opening on a work platform.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shane Seilman

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-520-2705

Email: shane.seilman2@gov.sk.ca