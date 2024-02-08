Bauer Media Group builds up international digital business in publishing

Bauer Media Group will significantly expand its international digital publishing business. To this end, the company will merge all digital areas of global publishing into one single unit. Bauer Media Group has attracted three top tier executives to lead its ambitious growth plans.

The digital business will be headed by Stefan Betzold as Chief Product Marketing Officer, Walther Steinhuber as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Jan Rudolph as Chief Content Officer Digital. All three have decades of experience in the development and establishment of digital business models. Stefan Betzold and Jan Rudolph will start in February, while Walther Steinhuber will begin in April 2024.

Jan Wachtel, President of the Bauer Media Group’s global publishing business, explains: “Due to our localised structure, we are currently not making full use of our digital expertise. By merging the divisions, we will unlock new opportunities and better utilise Bauer Media Group’s international scale.”



The newly created Global Digital Unit will report directly to Publishing President, Jan Wachtel.

In his role as Chief Product Marketing Officer, Stefan Betzold is responsible for ​monetising digital reach, introducing new business models to the digital business,​​ ​​and expanding the turnover and profitability of the digital business. ​

As Chief Content Officer Digital, Jan Rudolph is primarily responsible for expanding and optimally addressing digital target groups through customised content within an evolving portfolio.

As Chief Product and Technology Officer Walther Steinhuber will be largely responsible for the future digital platform that will consolidate all products.

Jan Wachtel added: “It is a significant achievement to have attracted these three top executives, a clear indication of our appeal in the industry. They are the best experts to build a successful digital business in publishing. They combine decades of experience in the online and media sector and complement each other perfectly. I look forward to working with them.”

Biographies of Digital Unit Leadership

Stefan Betzold joins from Evernest, where, since 2021, he served as Co-Founder and Managing Director, contributing to building a leading digital player in the property industry. Until 2020, he served as Managing Director of Axel Springer, where he oversaw the digital business of their German media brands (including BILD, WELT, Computerbild, etc.) and had previously been responsible for the digital transformation of the BILD brands in various management roles since 2009, most recently as Managing Director.

Jan Rudolph was previously Vice President of Content and Social Media, Editor-in-Chief of Fressnapf Holding SE and founder of several start-ups. Rudolph began his career as an editor at BILD and later became Editorial Director of BILD’s mobile platform. In 2013, he moved to Weka Media Publishing as Editor-in-Chief of Digital Media. From 2015 to 2018, he worked as a consultant for several titles at Burda (including Freundin, Instyle, Mein Schöner Garten) and at RTL Deutschland’s digital unit. There, until the end of 2021, as Senior Vice President of Publishing & Content Distribution, he was responsible for all digital journalistic products (ntv.de, rtl.de etc.). He later took on the position of Head of Corporate Culture and led RTL Deutschland through their acquisition of publishing house Gruner + Jahr.

Walther Steinhuber, currently Managing Director of Süddeutsche Zeitung Digitale Medien, will assume the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer starting 1 April. In his new capacity, he will be largely responsible for the future digital platform that will consolidate all products. Before joining Süddeutsche Zeitung, he was Chief Product Officer at RTL Interactive GmbH. From 2009 to 2015, he worked in various management roles at Axel Springer, including as Managing Director of Computer BILD and Head of New Media Auto, Computer & Sport. Additionally, he was a member of the management board of BILD Digital, overseeing platforms and technology.