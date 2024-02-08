Bauer receives 30 nominations at the Commercial Radio News Awards

In this year’s Commercial Radio News Awards, the Bauer Media Audio UK team has received a remarkable 30 nominations. All parts of the UK were recognised with nominations for Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

The winners will be announced at the awards do in London next month. See the full list of Bauer nominations below:

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Charlotte Linnecar – Bauer Media Audio

Olivia Celina Davies – North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio

Claire Boad – Hits Radio Network South Wales

BEST INTERVIEW

Football Untold – North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio

Spiked – Bauer Media Audio

Leave a Light On – Bauer Media Audio

REPORTER OF THE YEAR (NATIONAL)

Claire Boad – Hits Radio Network South Wales

Mick Coyle – Bauer Media Audio

REPORTER OF THE YEAR (REGIONAL)

Adam Smith – Central and North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio

Micky Welch – Metro Radio, Bauer Media Audio

Karen Liu – North Yorkshire and North East News Team, Bauer Media Audio

BEST SPORTS COVERAGE

Celebrating Manchester City’s Historic Treble – Hits Radio Manchester

Ange Out, Brendan In: Celtic’s Rollercoaster Summer – Clyde 1

BEST NEWS STORY OR COVERAGE

Ukrainian Journalist Reads the News to Mark 1st Anniversary of Russian Invasion – North Yorkshire News Team, Bauer Media Audio

Storm Babet – Northsound and Tay

NEWSREADER OF THE YEAR (NATIONAL)

Aileen O’Sullivan – Bauer Media Audio

Becky Cahill – Bauer Media Audio

NEWSREADER OF THE YEAR (REGIONAL)

Becky Lomas – Yorkshire News Team, Bauer Media Audio

Micky Welch – Metro Radio, Bauer Media Audio

BEST NEWS SPECIAL OR CAMPAIGN

Light the Way – Clyde 1

Sealing the Deal: The 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement – Downtown Radio and Cool FM News Team

Face the Family – North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio

NEWS TEAM OF THE YEAR (hubs or stations under 1.5 million TSA)

Lincolnshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio

MFR

North Yorkshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio

Forth 1 – Bauer Media Audio

South Yorkshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio

NEWS TEAM OF THE YEAR (hubs or stations over 1.5 million TSA)

West Yorkshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio

North East News Hub – Bauer Media Audio

STUDENT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – supported by the BJTC

Martha Tipper – City, University of London