Bauer receives 30 nominations at the Commercial Radio News Awards
In this year’s Commercial Radio News Awards, the Bauer Media Audio UK team has received a remarkable 30 nominations. All parts of the UK were recognised with nominations for Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.
The winners will be announced at the awards do in London next month. See the full list of Bauer nominations below:
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Charlotte Linnecar – Bauer Media Audio
Olivia Celina Davies – North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio
Claire Boad – Hits Radio Network South Wales
BEST INTERVIEW
Football Untold – North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio
Spiked – Bauer Media Audio
Leave a Light On – Bauer Media Audio
REPORTER OF THE YEAR (NATIONAL)
Claire Boad – Hits Radio Network South Wales
Mick Coyle – Bauer Media Audio
REPORTER OF THE YEAR (REGIONAL)
Adam Smith – Central and North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio
Micky Welch – Metro Radio, Bauer Media Audio
Karen Liu – North Yorkshire and North East News Team, Bauer Media Audio
BEST SPORTS COVERAGE
Celebrating Manchester City’s Historic Treble – Hits Radio Manchester
Ange Out, Brendan In: Celtic’s Rollercoaster Summer – Clyde 1
BEST NEWS STORY OR COVERAGE
Ukrainian Journalist Reads the News to Mark 1st Anniversary of Russian Invasion – North Yorkshire News Team, Bauer Media Audio
Storm Babet – Northsound and Tay
NEWSREADER OF THE YEAR (NATIONAL)
Aileen O’Sullivan – Bauer Media Audio
Becky Cahill – Bauer Media Audio
NEWSREADER OF THE YEAR (REGIONAL)
Becky Lomas – Yorkshire News Team, Bauer Media Audio
Micky Welch – Metro Radio, Bauer Media Audio
BEST NEWS SPECIAL OR CAMPAIGN
Light the Way – Clyde 1
Sealing the Deal: The 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement – Downtown Radio and Cool FM News Team
Face the Family – North West News Team, Bauer Media Audio
NEWS TEAM OF THE YEAR (hubs or stations under 1.5 million TSA)
Lincolnshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio
MFR
North Yorkshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio
Forth 1 – Bauer Media Audio
South Yorkshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio
NEWS TEAM OF THE YEAR (hubs or stations over 1.5 million TSA)
West Yorkshire News Team – Bauer Media Audio
North East News Hub – Bauer Media Audio
STUDENT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – supported by the BJTC
Martha Tipper – City, University of London