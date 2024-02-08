Submit Release
Royalton Barracks /Assaulting of Correctional Officers x5

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1000572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mengbei Wang                          

STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting of Correctional Officers x5

 

ACCUSED: Jayden Vondoemming                                           

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Kyle Young

AGE: 24

 

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Colten Lebel

AGE: 32

 

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Cody O’Dell

AGE: 27

 

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Jayson Webster

AGE: 24

 

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Ethan Buckman

AGE: 26

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police were notified that Jayden Vondoemming, who is currently an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility, had assaulted five Correctional Officers on January 13th, 2024. At the conclusion of the investigation, Vondoemming was issued a citation to appear Windsor County Criminal Division on February 20th, 2024, at 0800 hours. Vondoemming remains incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Custody continued at SSCF   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

 

