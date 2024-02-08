Angus Gold Completes Private Placement, including a Strategic Investment by Wesdome Gold Mines

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered charity flow-through private placement for total gross proceeds of C$4,640,000 (the “FT Offering”), as previously announced on January 19, 2024.

The Offering was comprised of the issuance 5,800,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the “FT Units”) at a price of C$0.80 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consisted of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.80 per Warrant Share for a period of 24-months from the date of issuance.

Following the closing of the FT Offering, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome”) acquired all 5,800,000 FT Units issued under the FT Offering from the subscribers to the FT Offering (the “Strategic Investment”). Upon closing, Wesdome holds approximately a 10.6% ownership interest in the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 15.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise in full of the Warrants. In connection with the Strategic Investment, the Company entered into an investor rights agreement with Wesdome pursuant to which the Company has granted Wesdome customary anti-dilution rights to maintain its equity ownership interest in the Company through the right to participate in future equity financings and a top-up right.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s exploration programs at the Golden Sky project in Ontario and will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company's mineral projects in Ontario, on or before December 31, 2025. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units with an effective date not later than December 31, 2024.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the Unites States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the Unites States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain Early Warning Disclosures

Immediately prior to the Strategic Investment, Wesdome did not have ownership of any securities of Angus. After giving effect to the Strategic Investment, Wesdome’s ownership stands at 5,800,000 FT Units, representing approximately a 10.6% ownership interest in the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 15% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise in full of the Warrants.

Wesdome entered into the Strategic Investment for investment purposes and intends to review its investment in Angus on a continuing basis. Depending upon a number of factors including market and other conditions, Wesdome may from time to time increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control, direction or economic exposure over securities of Angus.

Pursuant to the investor rights agreement the Company will enter into with Wesdome on the Closing Date (the “Investor Rights Agreement”), Wesdome has the right to maintain an ownership interest of at least 15% (subject to and as calculated in accordance with the Investor Rights Agreement), Wesdome is entitled to anti-dilution rights, comprising (a) the right to participate in future equity financings by Angus and (b) a top up right.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Wesdome in connection with the Strategic Investment described above will be available on SEDAR+ under Angus’s profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

The Shares of Angus are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GUS” and the OTCQB Venture Markets under the symbol “ANGVF”. Angus is a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia with its head office at 110 Yonge St., Suite 1601, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1T4. Wesdome’s head office is located at 220 Bay St, Suite 1200, Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4.