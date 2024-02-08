Global Acne Treatment Market Revenue is Estimated to Reach USD 9,138.04 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.13%: Straits Research

The global acne treatment market is driven by the high prevalence of acne worldwide. About 9.4% of the global population suffers from acne vulgaris, with the highest rates in adolescents. In the United States alone, acne affects 50 million people annually, making it the most common skin condition. With acne affecting approximately 85% of individuals between the ages of 12 and 24, and significant prevalence noted in places like Varanasi, India, the market for acne treatments is expanding due to increased awareness and rising cosmetic expenditures.

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acne is a skin condition that results from clogged skin openings and pores, including hair follicles. Most people who tend to follow this order are teenagers and people in their early 20s. Regardless of age or skin type, anyone can be afflicted by this common skin condition. This kind of skin condition is treated with retinoids and antibiotics.

High Prevalence of Acne Worldwide Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global acne treatment market revenue was valued at USD 5,270.61 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 9,138.04 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Acne vulgaris affects 9.4% of people worldwide, with adolescents having the highest prevalence rates. It affects over 90% of men and 80% of women across all ethnic groups. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne affects 50 million Americans annually, making it the most common skin condition in the nation. The article continued by stating that 85% of people between 12 and 24 experience mild acne. Furthermore, according to prevalence data from a dermatology clinic in a teaching hospital in Varanasi, between the ages of 12 and 17, 50.6% of boys and 38.13% of girls experienced acne.

Improving Consciousness of Current and Future Acne Treatments Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to better information-based decision-making, improved patient-physician relationships, and well-documented procedures, there is an increased demand for treatments for facial and skin problems. The adoption of numerous, less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures results from this. In addition, the growing demand for quicker treatments and results is expected to increase demand for equipment-based procedures like lasers. Marketing and advertising have been extremely helpful in promoting both current and upcoming acne treatments. Due to online and offline campaigns promoting ideal beauty standards, people have bought more cosmetics. The demand for creams and lotions that treat acne has also recently increased.

Regional Analysis

Americas acne treatment industry share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the region's high prevalence of skin conditions like acne, the release of fresh goods, and technological advancements. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, nearly 85% of teenagers experience acne during adolescence, and over 50 million Americans suffer. Additionally, in the US, the cost of treating acne among those who sought medical attention in 2013 surpassed USD 1.2 billion. These factors are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. Europe held the second-largest share of the acne treatment market in 2022 due to its highly developed medical sector and businesses' organic growth strategies. The region's acne treatment market is growing due to significant players' focus on innovative product launches and developments. For instance, in August 2020, the Italian pharmaceutical company Cassiopea SpA declared that the US FDA had approved its Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) for treating acne. Galderma, a Swiss pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, announced the topical retinoid trifarotene 0.005%. AKLIEF has received approval from the US FDA for treating acne vulgaris. These organic growth strategies can help businesses strengthen their position in the European market.

Key Highlights

Based on acne type, the global acne treatment market research is bifurcated into moderate acne, mild acne, and moderate to severe acid. The moderate acne segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the global acne treatment market research is bifurcated into meditation and therapeutic devices. The meditation segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global acne treatment market research is bifurcated into OTC and prescription. The OTC segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global acne treatment market research is bifurcated into topical, oral, and injectable. The topical segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global acne treatment market research is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics and specialty centers. The specialty center segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period.

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global acne treatment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global acne treatment market’s major key players are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Almirall S.A, Galderma Laboratories, L.P, Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Leo Pharma A/S, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Candela Corporation, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

Market News

In February 2023, STRATA Skin Sciences announced TheraClear®X Product Demonstration at Inaugural Winter Clinical Conference.

In January 2023, Nogra Pharma announced an out-licensing agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical for Japan for New Chemical Entity topical acne treatment.

Global Acne Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Acne Type

Moderate Acne

Mild Acne

Moderate to Severe Acid

By Treatment

Meditation

Therapeutic Device

By Type

OTC

Prescription

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Center

By Regions

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

