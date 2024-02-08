Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market size worth $ 2,279.06 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 15.9% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

The Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is driven by high-power electronic device demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and 5G technologies. The material's exceptional thermal and electrical qualities and production advances drive market expansion. The demand for energy efficiency and power management solutions drives silicon carbide semiconductor usage in many sectors, driving the market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 692.78 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,279.06 Million by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2019-2030 BASE YEAR 2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2023-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2019-2021 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Microsemi, ROHM Semiconductor, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc, Semikron, Wolfspeed, Global Power Technologies Group. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product

By Application

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market Overview:

Rising Demand for High-Power Electronic Devices in Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market:

The increasing need for high-capacity electronic devices, particularly in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and 5G technology, is a significant factor influencing the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market. The current increase in demand is fundamentally changing the semiconductor industry, since the distinctive thermal and electrical characteristics of silicon carbide make it a preferred option for effective power management solutions. The market experiences a notable increase as businesses increasingly demand robust and dependable electronic components.

Advancements in Manufacturing Processes Fueling Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market Growth:

The continuous progress in manufacturing methods is crucial in driving the growth of the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market. The scalability and cost-effectiveness of silicon carbide semiconductors are being improved by advancements in production techniques. This development is altering the competitive dynamics of the market, hence increasing the accessibility of these semiconductors to a wider array of applications. The effects of these technological breakthroughs are felt across the entire process of creating and delivering goods and services, creating a strong and dynamic market environment.

Energy Efficiency Imperative Driving Adoption of Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Solutions:

The Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is undergoing a significant change influenced by the worldwide need for improved energy efficiency. The exceptional thermal conductivity and electrical characteristics of silicon carbide play a vital role in attaining energy efficiency objectives. The introduction of silicon carbide semiconductors is vital for optimizing power management in numerous applications as companies accelerate their efforts to lower their carbon footprint. This driver highlights the market's conformity with wider sustainability goals.

In summary, the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is propelled by a confluence of factors, including surging demand for high-power electronic devices, ongoing advancements in manufacturing processes, and a compelling need for energy-efficient solutions across diverse industries. This multifaceted growth is reshaping the semiconductor landscape and positioning silicon carbide as a cornerstone in the evolution of electronic systems.

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Microsemi, ROHM Semiconductor, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc, Semikron, Wolfspeed, Global Power Technologies Group and TT Electronics. among others, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Geographical Analysis:

The Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region had the highest market share and is expected to experience substantial growth at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, which holds the title of the largest producer and consumer of consumer electronics, also has a dominant position in the global semiconductor industry. Additionally, there is a significant and rapidly increasing demand for intelligent consumer products in this region. The market in the APAC region is expected to expand because to strong governmental initiatives and ongoing projects.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market, by Product SiC MOSFET SiC Schottky Diode SiC Hybrid Modules Others

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market, by Application Industrial Medical Aerospace and Defense Communication Other

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



