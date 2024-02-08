More Motivation, More Inspiration and More Education at the 2024 Powerhouse Pavilion: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs

Questex’s IBS New York Show’s Newest Addition Makes a Triumphant Return to the Exhibit Floor

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Powerhouse Pavilion: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs is designed to inspire, empower, and enlighten industry professionals. Revitalized for 2024, IBS New York attendees will have a special chance to glean wisdom from some of the most influential figures in the business. The International Beauty Show (IBS NY), the longest-running beauty industry event, will co-locate with the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC NY) at the Javits Convention Center, March 3-5, 2024. Both shows are produced by Questex.

The Pavilion will feature stage presentations by iconic Black beauty entrepreneurs such as Faatemah Ampey, Keya Neal, Monae Everett, and many more. Sponsored by top black-owned brands including MYAVANA, Twelve12 Beaute, Ashtae, Knowledge by Niki, Pardon My Fro, Camille Rose and Loclicious and located on the IBS New York exhibit floor, this Pavilion honors industry trailblazers, recognizing their significant contributions and achievements, while offering education and support for today’s generation of professionals.

The 2024 Powerhouse Pavilion features new panel discussions, hosted by elite industry educators, that will provide insight, knowledge and new ways of looking at the business of Black Beauty. Highlights of those panels include:

The long undervalued Black beauty market has recently experienced major growth and represents 11.1% of the total US beauty market. Black Americans spend $6.6 billion annually on beauty and beauty services, and 11.6% of hairstylists in the US are black or African American. Source: Zippia.

"Questex constructed this pavilion to enlighten our audience about representation, empowerment, and entrepreneurship. There was a notable gap that required attention—a void where recognition and acknowledgment were long overdue," stated Alexi Khajavi, President of Questex Travel + Wellness. "Recognizing the development of this vital community of entrepreneurs, who are among the fastest growing in the country and wield a significant presence in the beauty industry, became essential. This initiative marks a celebration of the progress, endeavors, and advancements achieved by this community."

“The International Beauty Show New York has created a remarkable platform for people to speak their voices unmuted in a space that gives real world solutions to real world problems,” said Thomas James, Cosmetologist & Barber, Mr. Stateboard. “These voices typically would never be heard and I'm forever grateful IBS has created the Powerhouse Pavilion.”

IBS and IECSC New York SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

