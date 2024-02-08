Sen. Tony Bisignano Statement on the Passing of Former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey

“Bill Northey was a champion for Iowa agriculture who served our state and nation with distinction,” Iowa state Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said. “I join the Iowa farmers who worked alongside him in mourning his passing, and offer my condolences to his family.”
Bisignano serves as the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
