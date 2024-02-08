NYCB INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In NYCB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in NYCB stock or options between March 1, 2023 and January 30, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/NYCB.



NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NYCB) and reminds investors of the April 8, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company was experiencing higher net charge-offs and deterioration in its office portfolio; (2) that, as a result, NYCB was reasonably likely to incur higher loan losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing and NYCB's status as Category IV bank, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its allowance for credit losses; (4) that the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; (5) that, to preserve capital, the Company would reduce quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 31, 2024, before the market opened, NYCB announced its fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $252 million due to "a $552 million provision for loan losses," which was "primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs" and "a significant increase in the ACL [allowance for credit losses]" coverage ratio. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it would cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per common share. The Company further explained that these actions were "necessary enhancements" after NYCB "crossed th[e] important threshold [of becoming a $100 billion bank] sooner than anticipated as a result of the Signature transaction." Crossing this $100 billion threshold subjected NYCB to enhanced banking standards and requirements.

On this news, NYCB's stock price fell $3.90, or 37.57%, to close at $6.47 per share on January 31, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

