Record-Breaking NBAA Leadership Conference Inspires Attendees to ‘Level Up’ for Peak Performance

Palm Springs, CA, Feb. 8, 2024 – For the second time in as many months, the industry’s calendar featured an event that set a high-water mark for participation, and once again offered an extraordinary lineup of high-caliber speakers, with the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) record-breaking 2024 Leadership Conference.

Taking place Feb. 5-7 in Palm Springs, CA, the conference hosted nearly 500 attendees, close to half of whom were first-time participants. More than 100 of the participants were part of NBAA’s Young Professionals organization, and more than 50 people attended the event as part of the association’s Professional Development Program (PDP).

“This week’s Leadership Conference set a new standard in providing professionals with career-building value, with big-picture speakers whose perspectives apply not just to business aviation, but to leadership at the broadest, most meaningful level,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “The sense of optimism and opportunity was palpable at the conference this week, providing a strong tailwind for the events ahead.”

Organized by the event’s co-chairs – Business Aviation Management Committee (BAMC) volunteers Samantha Garrison, Wonderful Aviation; Jay Orwin, Netflix and Jeff Poeppelman, Nationwide Aviation Business Center – the conference’s theme was “Next-Level Leadership.”

The presenter lineup at this year’s Leadership Conference included “Sleep Scientist” Dr. Sophie Bostock; record-breaking author-pilot Ryan Campbell; Pivot Point International founder Sarah Kalmeta and others widely regarded speakers. Their motivational remarks offered innovative thinking about some of the concerns most often presented to those in leadership positions, from mental and physical well-being, to resilience in a turbulent organizational environment, to the secrets for reaching optimal performance in work and life. View full speaker lineup for the 2024 NBAA Leadership Conference.

The conference was also the occasion for the introduction of the first class of NBAA Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) Fellows – exceptional leaders who have long demonstrated a tireless commitment to the business aviation industry and the aims of the CAM program in fostering professional excellence. Learn more about the CAM Fellow Program and the first 19 honorees. Additionally, BAMC leaders announced the recipients of the committee’s 2024 Leadership Conference Scholarship.

“This conference was an incredible way for leaders at all stages in their careers to recommit to who they want to be as a leader, and how to show up every day as an authentic person,” said Jo Damato, CAM, NBAA senior vice president, education, training and workforce development.

