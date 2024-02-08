Global Rodent Control Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 4,907.85 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.19%: Straits Research

The global rodent control market is witnessing significant growth across the globe, owing to a rise in economic activity, an increase in urbanization, and an upsurge in population. An increase in urbanization and population growth gives rise to garbage generation. Rodents are attracted to those urban areas that provide a wealth of hiding places and easy access to food concentration. These factors facilitate rodent growth and are considered the primary factor that drives the growth of the rodent control market.

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodent control restricts and manages the proliferation of rodents such as rats and mice. Rodent control limits the population of destructive, poisonous, or deadly rodents through chemical, biological, or other methods. Rodenticides are chemicals that kill rodents. These are chemicals or chemical mixtures intended to reduce the harm caused by rodents. The control of rodents is acknowledged to be harmful to human health. Norwegian rats, roof rats, and house mice tend to inhabit areas where human activities can result in significant health problems. In recent years, rodent management has become increasingly important. Urban locations, such as megacities with over 20 to 25 million population, and rural areas extensively use rodent control methods.



Increasing Urbanization Coupled with Exponential Growth of Population and Easy Availability of Rodent Control Products and Services Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global rodent control market size was valued at USD 2,858.26 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4,907.85 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Urbanization and population growth contribute to an increase in waste production. Rats and mice are drawn to metropolitan environments with abundant hiding spots and quick access to the food supply. As the primary driver of the growth of the rodent control industry, these characteristics promote rodent proliferation. The management of pests has become an integral element of human existence. Pest populations have increased due to the escalating rate of lifestyle change and population growth. In order to maximize crop productivity, rodent control has gained immense importance over the years in the agricultural sector. This has compelled the governments of various nations to establish rodent control strategies and mandate the use of rodenticides in crop management. As a result of the increased implementation of such policies, rodent control goods are freely available, fueling market expansion.

Rising R&D activities to Develop Bio-Based Rodenticides Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The non-targeted environment, such as air, water, and soil, is incredibly harmed by rodenticides. Nonetheless, it is predicted that the deployment and development of bio-based rodenticides such as "Biorat" will mitigate the negative impacts, making the ecosystem safer for people and non-targeted organisms. Organic rodent control techniques are less destructive to the environment and less poisonous to non-targeted insects, animals, and aquatic life. This aspect is anticipated to generate new growth prospects for the market for rodent control over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is rodent control market share is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In North America, government regulations, tight auditing compliance, and the protection of high-value assets have increased the demand for digital pest control. In addition, an increase in consumer knowledge of diseases spread by rodents, such as the plague and others, and an increase in demand for vector management are expected to enhance the need for rodent control in the United States. Moreover, as organic farming methods increase across North America, the demand for rodent control services has increased. The strengthening of the housing market and gradual improvement of the economy benefited the rodent and commercial and residential market divisions of the professional rodent control company. Over the past decade, the number of rodent control organizations offering rodent management services has increased dramatically, indicating growing concern over the health risks of these rodents' spread of illnesses and diseases.

Europe is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Due to increased food safety and hygiene regulations and the implementation of an integrated pest management program for the sustainable use of rodenticides, it is projected that Europe will experience an increase in demand for rodent control services. The Europe market for rodent control is anticipated to expand due to an increase in awareness regarding rodent-borne illness outbreaks. Rising hygiene standards and awareness primarily drive the development of the European market for rodent control. In addition, Europe is implementing country by country an EU law that restricts the external use of rodenticides for rats to professionals following a risk assessment. Moreover, France, Italy, and Spain are renowned as major wine producers. A surge in demand for wine from Asian nations such as India and China, as well as free trade agreements with these nations, will increase export demand, which will have a favorable effect on the rodent control business, as rodenticides are commonly employed in vineyards to protect the grape harvest.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the global rodent control market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. The chemical segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global rodent control market is segmented into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. The residential segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global rodent control market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global rodent control market players are Anticimex, Ecolab Inc., Neogen Corporation, Bayer AG, PelGar International, Rollins Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc, SenesTech Inc., BASF SE, and Syngenta AG.

Market News

In March 2023, Jeffs' Brands Ltd., a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced that it had inked an agreement to purchase the total share capital of Fort Products Ltd., a company incorporated in England and Wales that primarily sells pest control products on Amazon.co.

In February 2023, Rentokil PCI, India's top pest control and hygiene service provider, acquired Envocare Pest Control Solutions, a Mumbai-based pest control service provider, in an asset-for-asset transaction from parent company SILA.

Global Rodent Control Market: Segmentation

By Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

