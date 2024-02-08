Global Digital X-rays Market is projected to reach US$ 34.50 Billion by 2034: In Specialized Medical Imaging Facilities | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Faster Image Processing and Reduced Examination Times Boosting Digital X-ray Market. South Korea leads in digital X-ray market with 12.90% annual growth rate expected until 2034, supported by government initiatives.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size for digital X-rays is estimated to be around US$ 14.40 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 34.50 billion in 2034.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension in developed economies has led to the requirement for frequent diagnostic imaging for better treatment. Healthcare providers, both public and private, are becoming more aware of the benefits of digital X-rays as compared to traditional imaging methodologies. This growing awareness has led to the integration of artificial intelligence in radiography and imaging systems for automated analysis and interpretation.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18938

The rising geriatric population in countries such as Japan, China, Germany, etc., requires enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Significant investments by government bodies in the healthcare sector to improve the existing infrastructure in countries like India, the United States, and China have further fueled the demand for digital X-rays. The cost-effectiveness and long-term saving abilities of digital X-ray methodologies have also increased their adoption in healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics, etc.

Improved patient comfort and safety with lower radiation exposure make digital X-rays a preferred choice for both healthcare providers and patients. Digital X-rays are also growing among specialized facilities focused on medical imaging services, such as MRI, CT scans, and X-rays. Beyond medical applications, digital X-ray technology is used in industrial settings for non-destructive testing, quality control, and inspection of materials, welds, and components.

“Companies in the digital X-ray market must embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic capabilities. They must also develop solutions that address the cost concerns of healthcare providers, especially in smaller facilities or developing regions,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The digital radiography segment dominates the global digital X-ray market, expanding at a CAGR of 8.60% through 2034.

On the basis of modality, the radiography segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.90% over the forecast period.

The digital X-ray market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 8.70% through 2034.

The digital X-ray market in the United Kingdom is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.80% through 2034.

The digital X-ray market in China has the potential to increase at a 9.90% CAGR through 2034.

The Japanese digital X-ray market is predicted to rise at a 10.40% CAGR through 2034.

The digital X-ray market in South Korea is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.90% through 2034.





Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18938

Competitive Landscape:

The market for digital X-rays is highly competitive due to the presence of several companies such as Siemens, Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, etc.

These companies hold a strong position in the international healthcare sector as they cater to the radiography needs of hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, etc. Key players in the market are focusing on developing affordable devices to enable smaller clinics with limited financial resources to implement digital X-rays.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, Carestream Health introduced Horizon, a compact analog X-ray system customized for small-to-midsized healthcare facilities, offering ease of use and low investment. Featuring a floating tabletop for flexible positioning, the system provides an upgrade path to digital imaging using Focus detectors, overcoming cost barriers for smaller facilities.

In July 2023, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., expanded Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) systems at healthcare institutions such as Appleton Area Health, New Hampshire Neurospine Institute, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, and Summit Medical Center. DDR, a breakthrough in X-ray technology, allowed dynamic visualization of anatomical structures during various clinical applications.

In December 2023, German researchers investigated AI assistance for non-radiologists interpreting emergency chest X-rays. Dr. Jan Rudolph of University Hospital LMU Munich discovered significant benefits for non-radiologists in smaller hospitals, enhancing chest X-ray analysis in emergency settings.





Key Companies in the Market:

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Hologic, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Planmed Oy

MinXray Inc.

Bennett X-Ray Technologies

iCRco, Inc.

Swissray International, Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Vieworks Co., Ltd.





Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18938

Key Segments in the Digital X-ray Market:

By Modality:

Radiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography



By Technology:

Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Diagnostic X-Ray System Market Size: The global diagnostic x-ray system market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 11.30 Billion by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 6.1% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 20.46 Billion by the year 2032.

X-ray System Market Share: The X-ray system market size is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 11,880.4 million in 2024. The industry is likely to hit US$ 15,969.2 million by 2034.

Dental X-ray Systems Market Demand: Worldwide demand for dental X-ray systems currently accounts for around US$ 1.66 Billion. As per detailed analysis, the global dental X-ray systems market is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% and reach a valuation of US$ 2.73 Billion by the end of 2030.

Handheld Dental X-Ray Systems Market Trends: The global handheld dental X-ray systems market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 211.9 million by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 397.1 Million by the year 2032.

Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Outlook: In 2023, the worldwide digital mobile X-ray devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,873.7 million. Further projections show that growth is expected to continue with an annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of this forecast period in 2033, this portable X-ray machine market value could reach US$ 7,272.7 million, marking a key milestone.

X-Ray Positioning Devices Market Overview: The x-ray positioning devices market size is projected to be valued at US$ 280.91 Million in 2022 and is expected to rise to US$ 606.46 Million by 2032. The sales of x-ray positioning devices are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Growth: The global computer vision in healthcare market is expected to expand from US$ 2.5 billion in 2024 to US$ 56.1 billion by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to surge at 36.7% CAGR.

Ophthalmic Surgical Market Development: The global ophthalmic surgical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 13,937.8 million in 2024 to US$ 24,194.2 million by 2034.

Ultrasound Market Opportunity: The ultrasound market is set to be valued at US$ 11.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 20.40 billion by 2034, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period.

Synthetic Biology Market Forecast: The synthetic biology market is expected to rise from US$ 3.75 billion in 2024 to US$ 31.73 billion by 2034, growing at a lucrative 23.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube