Party chief offers incense in commemoration of late President Hồ Chí Minh

VIETNAM, February 7 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng offered incense in tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hà Nội on Wednesday on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival - the most important traditional festival of Vietnamese people.

The Party chief expressed his deep gratitude to the beloved President who devoted his whole life to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people of Việt Nam, and the international community.

The Thought, the morals and working style of President Hồ Chí Minh have become invaluable spiritual assets of the Party and people.

House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex is the place where President Hồ Chí Minh lived during the final years of his life and breathed his last. Many mementos associated with the President's life and career are still kept there. — VNS

