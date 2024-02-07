Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Tết occasion

VIETNAM, February 7 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Wednesday on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.

The delegation included Politburo members: President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai.

Other members included former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Văn An and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, among others.

The delegates showed their profound gratitude to the late leader who devoted his whole life for the struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the nation building cause.

The delegation also laid flowers and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street near the mausoleum.

On the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, as well as the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hà Nội paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs.

Senior officials of the Party and State also paid tribute to revolutionaries and martyrs at the capital city’s Mai Dịch Cemetery. — VNS