Global Polyphenol Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 2,175.34 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 8.82%: Straits Research

Sales are expected to rise over the projection period due to many factors, including manufacturers' increased innovation in response to consumer demand for health and nutritional products. Several lines of evidence point to polyphenols' function in preventing diabetes mellitus, cancer, osteoporosis, and neurological disorders. The novel uses of polyphenols in the Food and nutritional supplement industries for disease prevention have stimulated the creation of polyphenol-rich products to enhance health.

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphenols are a class of phytochemicals and a form of micronutrient that serve as antioxidants. Furthermore, as prebiotics, they aid in weight management, disease prevention, and overall health by encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Many people are interested in purchasing the product because of its many positive effects on their health, including a decreased risk of developing cancer, diabetes, aging, etc. Polyphenol-containing foods and drinks are ingested to increase the body's nutrients, vitamins, minerals, etc. Many causes, including manufacturers' increasing innovation in response to customer demand for health and nutritional products, should increase sales over the forecast period.

Increased Demand for Clean Label Products and Natural Additives Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global polyphenol market size was valued at USD 1,016.60 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2,175.34 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Globally, the polyphenol market is growing significantly. Customers want cleaner, simpler food labels and alternatives to synthetic ingredients, especially in food coloring. The market is growing thanks to support from numerous governments and regional, national, and international organizations. Anthocyanins are the primary polyphenol pigments responsible for the orange, red, blue, and purple hues found in flowers and fruits. The following group of polyphenols includes different aurones and chalcone derivatives. So, to add natural food pigmentation, the food industry strongly supports using polyphenols as a food additive.

Food Gaining Traction in Purple Creates Tremendous Opportunities

It is anticipated that as consumer pressure to reduce the extensive use of artificial colorants in food products grows, there will be a rise in the demand for natural food colorants, including anthocyanin. This will support the market for polyphenols. Businesses introduce anthocyanin-containing products, which stimulates the market's growth. Purple foods are gaining popularity among consumers due to their eye-catching color and several health benefits. The "purple food revolution" is predicted to stimulate anthocyanin extraction and boost the polyphenol market. According to research, the tropical purple fruits with the highest antioxidant activity content and anthocyanin levels are the java plum, sweet potato, tomi-tomi, and Bali grape. Researchers have connected anthocyanin to a longer life. Consequently, the growth of the anthocyanin market is directly related to the uptake of purple foods.

Regional Analysis

North America Polyphenol Market Share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period. Consumption of foods and beverages high in polyphenols has been rising steadily over the past few years in the United States due to growing consumer awareness of the various health benefits of using these products. Additionally, a change in consumer dietary preferences and the US FDA's designation of polyphenols as GRAS, or generally recognized as safe, are anticipated to fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period. Leading manufacturers of foods, beverages, and dietary supplements enhanced with polyphenols have focused on innovation to adapt to shifting consumer preferences. As an illustration, Life Extension, a Florida-based producer of nutritional supplements, offers a variety of polyphenol supplements made from, among other things, grapeseed, and pomegranate extract. These supplements are marketed as having positive effects on blood pressure, vascular health, and anti-aging.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. There is a clear link between food consumption and health, as proven by scientific studies over the years. Due to this, German consumers now believe that, at least in part, their health can be managed by carefully choosing foods and the ingredients that make them up. Demand for these products is positively impacted because German consumers view functional foods as a more sensible, all-natural therapeutic alternative with fewer side effects than pharmaceutical treatment. As a result, more and more German consumers are choosing available food and beverage items and ingredients made from plants for their products.

Key Highlights

Based on the source, the global polyphenol market is bifurcated into grapes, green tea, cocoa, and berries. The green tea segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global polyphenol market is bifurcated into functional foods, dietary supplements, and beverages. The functional foods segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global polyphenol market’s major key players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kemin Industries Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Aquanova AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Penta International Corp., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biolink Group AS, Indena SpA, Symrise AG, and Van Drunen Farms.

Market News

In February 2023- The RYL Company launched Ready-to-Drink Tea Line, which Touts ‘Ryl Polyphenol Technology.’

Global Polyphenol Market: Segmentation

By Source

Grapes

Green Tea

Cocoa

Berries

By Application

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

