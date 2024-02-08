Global Skin Barriers Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 428.15 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9%: Straits Research

The prevalence of autoimmune disorders like irritable bowel syndrome, which can cause constipation or fecal inconsistency, and increased research efforts for creating medical devices for managing feces have also increased demand for skin barriers.

New York, United States, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The containment of stool with a liquid or semiliquid consistency is managed with a skin barrier. It aids people with fecal incontinence in keeping their skin free of irritants and dampness, which can promote skin breakdown. A thin film is placed on ostomy pouches to prevent leakage of bodily fluids. By containing infectious bodily waste within a closed system, it aids in preventing the spread of infection. Moreover, it helps the protection of the perianal and sacral pressure zones. In order to reduce the risk of involuntary bowel leaks and constipation, skin barriers and devices are essential.

Rising Incidence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Urine Incontinence Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global skin barriers market size was valued at USD 1,012.41 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,428.15 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Globally, the incidence of irritable bowel syndrome has increased significantly during the past few decades. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, 10–15% of adults in the United States exhibit IBS symptoms. In the near future, it is anticipated that the global rise in the incidence of irritable bowel syndrome will stimulate the growth of the skin barrier market. The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence (UI) in the world is one of the primary factors driving the demand for skin barriers and the expansion of the market. In addition, BioMed Central's sample of 518,465 individuals aged 55 to 106 found a global prevalence of 37.1% for urinary incontinence among older women. A complete systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies on prevalence and variables linked to urine incontinence in older adult women globally in 2021 revealed that Asia had the highest incidence of urinary incontinence among older women, at 45.1%. Therefore, the rising occurrence of incontinence will boost the skin barrier market.

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The growing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer significant growth prospects for increasing the skin barriers market due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and an increase in demand for better healthcare in these regions. The development of autoimmune illnesses such as irritable bowel syndrome, which can lead to constipation or fecal inconsistency, as well as increased research efforts for developing medical devices for regulating feces, have boosted the market for skin barriers. In addition, the quick expansion of healthcare reforms in developing nations is anticipated to create profitable market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America skin barriers market Share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Due to a substantial increase in the senior population in this region, North America is predicted to have rapid growth over the upcoming years. The United States is projected to continue to dominate the North American market throughout the projection period. This results from the worrisome rise in the prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome. According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, IBS affects between 25 and 45 million Americans, increasing the demand for skin barrier devices and adding to the region's market growth. Continuing research and development for introducing novel skin barrier devices for feces control is the dominant trend in the North American market. In addition, the high incidence of fecal incontinence among the elderly increases the demand for skin barrier devices. Therefore, the high growth of the geriatric population in this region is a significant driver driving market expansion.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Due to a rise in the incidence of fecal incontinence among adults and children, the European market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Germany is expected to have the most significant market share throughout the projection period. Increased patient knowledge of the availability of skin barrier devices in European nations is predicted to promote market growth. In addition, an increase in government support for innovation and an increase in funding initiatives for the research and development of innovative fecal management systems fuel the market expansion in this region. Further, substantial advances in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in bowel dysfunction syndromes, and the easy availability of skin barrier devices in the region all contribute to market expansion.

Key Highlights

Based on shape, the global skin barriers market is segmented into flat and convex. The flat-shaped skin barrier segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Based on surgery type, the global skin barriers market is divided into colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. The colostomy segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global skin barriers market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global skin barriers market players are 3M Company, Coloplast Corp, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group PLC, Hollister Inc., Cymed Ostomy Pouching Systems, Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Safe n’ Simple Medical, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., and Torbot Group, Inc.

Market News

In December 2022, Dr. Scott and Jill Kelley announced LeakGuardTM Biodegradable Stent, a significant innovation to avoid surgical leaks responsible for many deaths and a considerable financial burden on the healthcare system. This patented solution is a biodegradable barrier to protect patients from leaks, improve quality of life, accelerate post-operative recovery, and save healthcare expenses.

In July 2022, Hollister Corporation recently announced a new contract for Hollister ostomy care products and a renewal contract for its continence care products portfolio. These special announcements bring trusted Hollister medical products to American Medical Association member hospitals and health systems across the United States, highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to high-quality care and innovation for people with ostomies and intermittent catheters.

Global Skin Barriers Market: Segmentation

By Shape

Flat

Convex

By Surgery Type

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

