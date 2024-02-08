Submit Release
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (NVG.CN) Announces Pending Capital Raise Update for Its Subsidiary Nass Valley Gardens Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE: NVG.CN), (OTC Pink: NSVGF), (FSE: 3NVN) is pleased to announce significant corporate developments pertaining to its US subsidiary's capital raise strategy.

Capital Raise Strategy Transition

Nass Valley Gateway's US subsidiary, Nass Valley Gardens Inc., is changing its capital raise strategy from utilizing the Regulation A+ Exemption to engaging alternative capital partners. Management had previously announced on 02/04/22 it would embark on a Regulation A+ ("Reg-A+") raise, initially intended to bring in up to US$75 million. This strategy shift reflects NV Gardens' commitment to securing the strongest financial partner and best capital market terms available for the benefit of all stakeholders as NV Gateway continues to pursue its growth initiatives in 2024.

About Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

Since 2019, Nass Valley Gateway Ltd has been dedicated to the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based CBD products via its US subsidiary, Nass Valley Gardens Inc. Its line of CBD products has enabled NVG to reach various markets, including pain remediation, sleep enhancement, focus, dermatology, anti-aging, pet care, and beauty products.

