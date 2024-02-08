H1 Honored With Spot On the New York Digital Health 100 For Third Straight Year

Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the leading source of truth for global healthcare professionals, clinical trial, and research information for life sciences, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 ( DH100 ). This recognition highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report , which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities, and challenges in the digital health sector. This is the third consecutive year that H1 has received this honor.



A trusted partner for more than 200 healthcare organizations including Top 20 pharma companies, H1 maintains the world's largest and current platform of over 10 million healthcare providers, enabling clinical researchers and medical affairs teams to better identify, connect, and engage with the right doctors for the right causes.

Over the last year, H1 has made strides towards its vision to improve access to healthcare. Notably, H1 launched an effort to match doctors from around the world with the medical needs arising from the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East. To date, H1 has connected over 3,000 doctors with opportunities to volunteer. H1 also launched GenosAI™ as the conversational AI backbone powering all of its solutions; released the H1 Mobile app; published an eye-opening report on the state of diversity and equity in clinical trials; and partnered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) to advance education and research initiatives around Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by DHNY as a top digital health company for the third year in a row,” said Ariel Katz , co-founder and CEO at H1. “Connecting the world with the right doctors is not only our company-wide mantra, but also a commitment to improving access to healthcare globally. We’ve concentrated our initiatives over the past year to focus on work that will change the healthcare industry and positively impact as many lives as possible. Our team is grateful to be recognized for these efforts.”

“2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100, and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation, and the role they play in driving healthcare forward.”

To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here .

About H1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors and is the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, and research information for life sciences. Leveraging next-gen analytics and AI, H1’s enterprise solutions democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers. The H1 platform fuels a robust product suite that helps support the advancement of innovative and inclusive medicine. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to keep them current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere including their clinical and scholarly work and spheres of influence, connect them with the right thought and treatment leaders digitally and face-to-face, guide their strategies to increase adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, and accelerate time to market. Learn more at h1.co .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the

consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.