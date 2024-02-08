Invisible Orthodontics Market Size to Hit USD 7.83 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Invisible Orthodontics is Quietly Transforming Traditional Dental Practices, Redefining the Standards of Oral Care

Rockville , Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The invisible orthodontics market is estimated at US$ 4,001.2 million in 2024. The market is on a stable path, expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. It is projected to exceed a value of US$ 6,648.7 million by 2034.



One of the primary factors supporting invisible orthodontics market expansion is the population's rising awareness of the possible negative effects of uncorrected dental misalignments, such as poor oral health and low self-confidence. The industry keeps growing with the ongoing developments in orthodontic technology. Improvements in patient comfort, treatment results, and treatment methods are all being brought about by these innovations. A perfect fit and the best possible outcomes are also guaranteed by the customized aligners that have been made possible by the growing use of 3D scanning and computer-aided design.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9615

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the treatment planning process is enabling orthodontists to create extremely customized treatment plans. Software powered by artificial intelligence can precisely forecast tooth movement, speeding up therapy and improving patient satisfaction. Furthermore, a favorable trend in the market is the growing dependence of patients on tele-orthodontics, which is made possible by digital monitoring and remote consultations.

A positive invisible orthodontics market forecast is also provided by people's growing dependence on social media platforms to learn about orthodontic treatments, such as clear aligner therapy. In addition, patient reviews, before-and-after pictures, and instructional materials regarding the advantages of invisible orthodontics that are readily available online are supporting the market growth.

Regional Outlook

From 2024 to 2034, North America is expected to see a promising increase in revenue for invisible orthodontics. This is because there is more focus on teeth and smiles as well as cosmetic dentistry. Additionally, the presence of key players, advanced medical technology, and an exceptional healthcare system further contribute to its significance. Moreover, the growing prevalence of oral health issues propels the market expansion.

In the next ten years, East Asia's invisible orthodontics market is expected to grow steadily, showing a modest CAGR of 6.6%. In countries like China and India, the orthodontics business is evolving as individuals become more conscious of dental aesthetics. The demand for invisible orthodontic treatments increases as people in developing countries place more value on looks.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6,648.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global invisible orthodontics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

The North America invisible orthodontics industry is expected to develop at a promising CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

The United States dominates the global invisible orthodontics market, estimated to value at US$ 1,660 million in 2024. The market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

The invisible orthodontics industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching a valuation of US$ 297 million by 2034.

Based on product type, clear aligners are likely to hold a 60.8% market share in 2024.

The hospitals segment is set to dominate the end user category with a 40.2% share in 2024.

“The invisible orthodontics market is set to advance with 3D scanning and revolutionize clear aligner manufacturing. This integration ensures precise and customized treatment plans for each patient, marking significant progress in orthodontic care. The integration of artificial intelligence is likely to boost treatment prediction and monitoring, paving the way for continuous enhancements in patient outcomes. This dynamic field holds great promise and is poised to evolve significantly during the forecast period.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Angel Aligner

SmarTee

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

Ormco Corporation (Envista)

Henry Schein, Inc.

SmileDirectClub

Align Technology, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

K Line Europe GmBH

3M

ClearPath Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

DB Orthodontics, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics

Orthodontics SDC

Leading Players and Start-ups are Setting Standards in Invisible Orthodontics Competence

Manufacturers are investigating internet business strategies whereby they provide end users with personalized invisible aligners. Established leaders continue to fortify their market presence through strategic partnerships and extensive research and development. The invisible orthodontics market is seeing a surge in investment due to the expanding start-up culture. Stickables in transparent aligners have been introduced by manufacturers to improve the visual appeal of systems and meet the demands of the millennial generation and beyond. During invisible orthodontic procedures, patients are able to express their individuality with the use of these stickables.

Market players are also expanding their capabilities to produce ceramic braces with faster delivery times and better ergonomics. In an effort to do away with the inconveniences of elastic ties, makers of ceramic braces are now including self-ligating devices. This makes cleaning the braces simpler and helps to reduce the buildup of plaque. In response to consumer demands, both key players and start-ups are increasingly incorporating telehealth solutions into their services.

In December 2023, Align Technology unveiled The Art of Orthodontics, an original docuseries that offers instruction on Invisalign clear aligner treatment in a captivating new style. This seeks to promote conversation and analysis of the evolution of orthodontics.

In December 2023, the team at Fine Orthodontics introduced the availability of FineLine, their proprietary transparent aligner technology. The new technique was created in response to the increasing need for clear aligner treatments that are appealing, economical, and exceptionally effective.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9615

Country-wise Insights

The market for invisible orthodontics in North America is expected to develop at a stable CAGR of 4.7% through 2034 and is poised for potential growth. Significant growth is anticipated due to the rise in healthcare spending, the availability of licenced practitioners in large numbers, and the ease of access to aesthetic services. Align Technology reports that the number of invisible orthodontic cases performed by North American orthodontists increased significantly between 2020 and 2022, from 67.3 cases per practitioner to 89.2 cases. With a significant regional market share of 90.6% in 2024, the United States is expected to lead this sector in invisible orthodontics.

With a 6.6% CAGR projected to reach 2034, the East Asian market for invisible orthodontics is expected to grow at a moderate rate. Opportunities for growth stem from the increasing patient population and the number of renowned healthcare practitioners in fast-developing countries like China and India. With an estimated 37.9% regional market share, China is expected to emerge as a major participant in the invisible orthodontics business in 2024.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market: Sales of orthopedic braces and support systems in Canada are forecasted to reach over US$ 650 Mn by 2031.

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market: The global orthopedic braces & support, casting, and splints market is valued at US$ 6 billion in 2022 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 8 billion by end of 2026.

Endodontics and Orthodontics Market: Demand for endodontics and orthodontics is projected to reach a market value of US$ 9,455.6 million by the end of 2034.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog