WISeKey Unveils Significant Expansion of WISeSat.Space 2024 Strategy

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, today unveiled a significant expansion of its WISeSat.Space strategy for 2024. WISeSat.Space is a subsidiary of WISeKey, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with the first cost-effective and secure solution, leveraging picosatellites and low-power sensors to provide unparalleled IoT connectivity across the globe.

The strategic expansion includes the scheduled launch of new satellites in the fourth quarter of 2024, alongside the introduction of groundbreaking technology aboard its latest generation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This initiative is designed to meet the extensive IoT deployment needs across various sectors, including Smart Farming, Energy, and Logistics, ensuring reliable and secure data transmission anywhere on Earth.



To date, seventeen satellites equipped with WISeSat technology have been launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rockets, marking the initial phase of a visionary plan to deploy an 80-satellite constellation. This network aspires to provide comprehensive global IoT connectivity with an impressive data latency goal of just 10 hours.

In anticipation of the emerging quantum computing era, WISeSat.Space is proactively enhancing its security measures. The company is pioneering the adoption of post-quantum cryptographic solutions and devices provided by SEALSQ, WISeKey’s semiconductor subsidiary, thereby establishing new benchmarks for secure multi-factor authentication and the protection of critical data exchanges in the quantum future.



Geostationary (“GEO”) satellites have long provided Internet access to remote regions, with a few satellites covering the globe due to their large size and stationary position relative to Earth. Despite their global reach and simple ground antenna setup, GEO satellites suffer from high latency, over 600 milliseconds, making them unsuitable for modern applications like real-time video, gaming, and virtual reality due to the long distance (36,000 km) signals must travel to and from Earth.

In contrast, Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellites offer low-latency, high-speed Internet connections as they orbit much closer to Earth (160 to 2000 km). However, their fast movement means they can't stay over one spot, requiring a large constellation of satellites and tracking antennas for continuous coverage. After earlier failures in the 1990s, advancements in technology and commercial launch systems have now made it feasible and more cost-effective to deploy LEO satellite constellations, with many companies and governments pursuing this approach for global Internet access.

The use of WISeSat.Space operations employing Low Earth Orbit (“WISESAT.SPACE LEO”) satellites presents a transformative potential across a wide range of sectors beyond the initial applications in smart farming, energy, logistics, and the Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”). By leveraging the lower latency and the potential for higher-speed Internet connections provided by WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites, as compared to geostationary (GEO) satellites, numerous sectors stand to benefit significantly.

Sectors to benefit from WISESAT.SPACE LEO expansion include:

1. Environmental Monitoring and Climate Change





WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites can be instrumental in monitoring climate change by providing data on atmospheric conditions, sea level rise, ice sheet melting rates, and deforestation. This real-time data is crucial for predicting weather patterns, tracking natural disasters, and implementing early warning systems for floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, thereby aiding in disaster preparedness and response.

2. Maritime and Aeronautical Applications





For maritime and aeronautical sectors, WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites offer improved navigation, communication, and tracking of vessels and aircraft over vast and remote areas like oceans and polar regions. Enhanced AIS (“Automatic Identification System”) tracking, coupled with real-time weather and oceanographic data, can significantly improve maritime safety and efficiency. Similarly, in aviation, better communication and tracking can enhance route planning, safety, and search and rescue operations.

3. Defense and National Security





The defense sector can leverage WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites for secure communication, reconnaissance, surveillance, and remote sensing over global hotspots. Real-time satellite imagery and data can support tactical operations, border security, and monitoring of strategic assets.

4. Healthcare and Telemedicine





WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites can bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved regions, facilitating telemedicine services. This can revolutionize healthcare delivery, enabling remote diagnostics, patient monitoring, and access to specialist consultations, thereby improving health outcomes in rural and isolated communities.

5. Education





Access to reliable and fast internet is a cornerstone for modern education. WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites can provide connectivity to remote and rural schools, supporting digital learning platforms, virtual classrooms, and access to a vast array of online educational resources, thus democratizing education.

6. Banking and Financial Services





The financial sector, including banking, trading, and other services, can benefit from the low-latency network provided by WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites. This is crucial for high-frequency trading where milliseconds matter, rural banking, mobile payment systems, and financial inclusion initiatives in remote areas.

7. Media and Entertainment





For media and entertainment, WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites enable live broadcasting, streaming of high-definition content, and new forms of interactive entertainment even in remote locations. This can significantly enhance the viewer experience for global events, remote sports broadcasting, and provide universal access to entertainment and information.

8. Scientific Research and Space Exploration





WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites support scientific research in areas like astrophysics, earth sciences, and environmental monitoring. They also play a crucial role in space exploration, acting as relay stations for deep space missions, enhancing communication, and data transfer between Earth and spacecraft or space stations.

9. Tourism and Adventure





With the advent of space tourism, WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites could provide communication and safety support for commercial space flights, space hotels, and other off-world adventures. Additionally, they can enhance experiences for adventure tourism on Earth by offering navigation, safety tracking, and communication in remote regions.

10. Urban and Smart Cities





In the context of urban development, WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites can support smart city initiatives by providing real-time data for traffic management, public safety, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure management, ensuring efficient and sustainable urban living.

By harnessing the capabilities of WISESAT.SPACE LEO satellites through WISeSat.Space operations, these sectors can achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, accessibility, and global reach, paving the way for innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space SA, a dynamic entity registered in Zug, Switzerland, under the umbrella of WISeKey Holding, has embarked on an ambitious project in collaboration with Fossa Systems by launching a constellation of picosatellites. This venture, enhanced through partnerships with WISeKey and SEALSQ, aims to address pressing security concerns in satellite communication. By integrating the advanced VaultIC408 secure element, the collaboration significantly strengthens the security of each node within the satellite network, offering businesses of all sizes a highly secure and cost-efficient method to build their digital infrastructures.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



