Systemic Bio to Present Innovative Human-relevant Datasets from h-VIOS™ Platform at SOT and AACR 2024 Annual Meetings

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemic Bio™, a 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) company, is excited to announce the acceptance of two abstracts for presentation at the prestigious Society of Toxicology (SOT) 2024 Annual Meeting (Salt Lake City, March 10-14, 2024) and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting (San Diego, April 5-10, 2024).



At the SOT 2024 meeting, Systemic Bio will present its latest research on an advanced liver model that demonstrates several-fold enhanced albumin production, CYP (cytochrome P450) activity, and urea production compared to traditional models. This innovative model offers substantial improvements in assessing Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK), marking a significant step forward in liver toxicity testing and drug safety evaluation.

The second abstract, accepted for AACR 2024, showcases a novel model that simultaneously assesses on-target anti-tumor therapeutic efficacy and off-target liver injury of therapeutics across different modalities. This cutting-edge development features connected tissues and is modality-agnostic, allowing for comprehensive evaluation of cancer treatments and their impacts on the liver, a critical aspect in oncology drug development. To delve deeper into this research, all conference attendees and fellow researchers can visit booth #4452 to engage directly with Systemic Bio’s team and discover the full potential of the h-VIOS platform.

SOT presentation details:

Presenter: Cristiana Trinconi, PhD

Session Date and Time: March 13, 2024, 11:45 AM - 1:45 PM

Location: P488

AACR presentation details:

Presenter: Juliana Navarro-Yepes, PhD

Session Date and Time: April 10, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Board Number 1, Poster Section 6

For more information about Systemic Bio and its pioneering work, please visit www.systemic.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Systemic Bio or 3D Systems, as applicable, to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the beliefs and expectations of Systemic Bio or 3D Systems as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the applicable company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in 3D Systems’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Neither Systemic Bio nor 3D Systems undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Systemic Bio

Systemic Bio is a biotech company focused on accelerating drug discovery and development with human-relevant data from its proprietary platform of bioprinted vascularized organ models. Founded in 2022 as a wholly-owned company of 3D Systems, Systemic Bio leverages 3D Systems’ breakthrough, production-level bioprinting technology to create extremely precise healthy and diseased tissues using biomaterials and human cells. These proprietary organs-on-chips can be manufactured reproducibly in large quantities, and then perfused with drugs to study the effects on healthy or diseased tissue at the earliest stages of pharmaceutical drug development. These systems are multimodal and can be used to generate large datasets leveraged with machine learning to generate human-relevant therapeutic insights. More information on the company is available at www.systemic.bio.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .



