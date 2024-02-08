Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Nears Extension of Partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Series Full-Time Driver Ryan Ellis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), proudly announces that it is in discussions with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis to extend and enhance the partnership. This signifies a commitment to supporting Ellis's full-time racing schedule with Alpha Prime Racing in 2024, highlighting a fruitful relationship that has developed between the driver and Golden Grail Beverages.



Ryan Ellis, renowned for his tenacity on the track and his heritage in racing, has become a valued member of the Golden Grail family. With the partnership's success over the past year, Golden Grail Beverages is excited to continue associating its brand with Ellis’s dynamic presence in the NASCAR circuit. Ellis's career highlights include impressive finishes and a steadfast progression through the ranks of racing, culminating in his full-time competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

A Golden Grail spokesperson expressed their excitement about the ongoing discussions, stating, "Ryan's journey truly embodies the relentless energy and passion that our Spider Energy drink represents. We are eager to continue this partnership and support Ryan's full-time commitment to the Xfinity Series. His dedication to the sport and active lifestyle resonate with our brand's ethos, especially as we explore expanding our representation to include the KOZ Water line of beverages."

The ongoing discussions about renewing and ehancing this partnership reflect the natural progression of a successful collaboration, spurred by Ellis's notable performances and the reciprocal benefits enjoyed by both entities. With Ellis gearing up for the 2024 racing season, fans can anticipate the prominent display of the Spider Energy emblem, symbolizing a partnership rooted in shared values of peak performance and enduring determination.

For more information on Spider Energy and its commitment to motorsports, visit https://www.spiderenergy.com and for more information on KOZ Water visit https://www.kozwater.com.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.goldengrailbeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution..

Contact info:

+1 561-800-3891

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

