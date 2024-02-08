Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): MenQuadfi, meningococcal group A, C, W-135 and Y conjugate vaccine, Date of authorisation: 18/11/2020, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

MenQuadfi is a vaccine. Vaccines work by preparing the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to defend the body against a specific disease.

MenQuadfi contains small amounts of sugars from the outer coat of four groups of the N. meningitidis bacteria: A, C, W and Y. When a person is given the vaccine, the immune system recognises the sugars as ‘foreign’ and makes antibodies against them. If the person later comes into contact with the bacteria, these antibodies, together with other components of the immune system, will be able to fight off the bacteria more effectively and so help protect the person against the disease.

