Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Elucirem, Gadopiclenol, Date of authorisation: 07/12/2023, Status: Authorised

Two main studies were carried out to investigate whether MRI images made with Elucirem were comparable to those made with another contrast agent, and better than those made without a contrast agent. One study involved 256 adults who had, or were highly suspected to have, a tumour in their brain or spinal cord, based on the outcome of a previous imaging procedure (such as an MRI or CT scan). The second study involved 304 adults with a tumour or other pathological tissue (such as a cyst) in another part of their body.

Study participants had MRI scans in combination with Elucirem, in combination with another gadolinium-based contrast agent and without a contrast agent. Doctors experienced in analysing MRI images then compared how clearly the tumours or pathologies were visible in the different scans. All doctors considered that MRI images with Elucirem were clearer than those made without a contrast agent, and comparable with those made with the other contrast agent.