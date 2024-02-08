Refined Metals Corp. Announces Change to Executive Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC; OTC: RFMCF; FRA: CWA0) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Mark Fields, a current director of the Company, to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In conjunction, Mr. Aman Parmar has stepped down as Interim Chief Executive Officer and remains a director of the Company.



Mr. Fields has broad experience in overseeing mineral properties from exploration to production. Mr. Fields served as a geologist and business manager for the Rio Tinto Group (1991-1997), where he was involved in all aspects of Rio Tinto’s Canadian exploration activities, including being intimately involved in advancing the Diavik diamond project from the exploration stage to a feasibility study. Mr. Fields also served as the Corporate Affairs Manager for La Teko Resources Ltd. (1997-1999), where he oversaw corporate planning, reporting and project evaluation until the company accepted a take-over offer from Kinross Gold Corporation. Mr. Fields was also the Vice President (1999-2001) and a director (1999-2009) of Copper Ridge Explorations Inc., where he was responsible for directing geological programs, project evaluations and continuous disclosure obligations of the company. Mr. Fields received the E.A. Scholz award in 2012 from the Association for Mineral Exploration BC for excellence in mine development, and has extensive public company experience as a result of serving on the board of directors and as a member of management of many mineral resource issuers.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Aman for his service as the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company,” said Mr. Fields. “I’m excited to serve as the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Executive Officer of the Company, I am looking forward to growing the business of the Company in a manner that enhances our shareholders’ investment and grows shareholder value.”

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Simard Property, a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec. The Company is also party to an option agreement in respect of the Horizon South Property, a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in Tonopah Nevada. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the future growth of the Company’s business.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that Mr. Fields will be able to grow the Company’s business in a manner that enhances shareholders’ investment and grows shareholder value.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; and that commodity prices and general economic conditions are subject to fluctuation which may impact the future success of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

