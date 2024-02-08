Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results March 7, 2024

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX: DBM) is pleased to announce that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, after market hours on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The Company will host an analyst call Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and James Code, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2023.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13737914&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 to receive an instant automated call back. A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on March 8, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. ET, March 22, 2024. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 13744127.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and select locations across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities; headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 19 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in eight states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 14 locations across all the islands. The Company’s Canadian operations also include ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its Doman Timber operations.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com