Fundus Camera Market to reached $445.60 million by 2030 ; CAGR of 4.50% During 2021 to 2030

Fundus Camera Market

Fundus cameras are used to capture images of the interior of the eye.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fundus camera market size was valued at $445.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $710.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2030. Fundus cameras are used to capture images of the interior of the eye. These cameras include features such as angle variations, color, red-free and angiography imaging. A fundus camera comprises a specialized low power microscope with an attached camera to take interior images of the eye. These images are used for identification and care of various eye diseases. It is a perfect competition market with the presence of numerous market players and buyers. The fundus camera market players are competing based on price, product innovation, and quality.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has a severe global impact on population health as well as a significant economic impact on majority of countries. The pandemic has put enormous strain on the world's healthcare systems. During this time, health care institutions and providers have been told to avoid performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to slow disease spread and conserve health care resources for COVID-19 patients. Many ophthalmology departments have witnessed a significant decrease in imaging case volume. Depending on the location of practice and the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in each region, ophthalmology clinics are expected to witness 50% to 70% decline in imaging volume that will persist for at least 3 to 4 months while the future appears to be uncertain due to COVID-19.

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life.

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

The fundus camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into consumables, injector systems, and accessories. By application, it is fragmented into radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. By end user, it is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostics imaging centers.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

ROP Fundus Cameras

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

Handheld

Tabletop

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

