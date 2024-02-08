Borrell: European Parliament to approve €50 billion support for Ukraine by the end of February 

On 7 February, EU High Representative Josep Borrell met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal while staying in Ukraine for a two-day visit.

Borrell reiterated EU support during the last two years, which amounts to €88 billion, including €28 billion on military support. He said he was “completely assured” that the European Parliament would approve the €50 billion support package for Ukraine, agreed by the special European Council on 1 February, by the end of the month, to be immediately implemented.

He also said that “Ukraine remains a top priority for the European Union and your European Union membership [remains a priority too]” and he thanked Shmygal for his comprehensive review of all issues related to EU military support and reforms in areas ranging from transport and energy to reconstruction and trade. Borrell added that discussions would continue at the next Association Council meeting scheduled for the first days of March, in Brussels.

The EU High Representative also said the EU defence industry had increased its production capacity by 40% since the beginning of the war. “I can be sure that by the end of the year, the total amount of ammunition delivered as donations will be about 1.155 million, which is quite a precise figure,” said Borrell.

He also paid tribute to the civilians who died in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine on the night of 6-7 February as a result of the Russian missile attacks, remarking that he had also spent the night in a bomb shelter.

