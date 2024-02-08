Survey: Majority of Moldovan citizens consider a justice reform crucial for Moldova’s European integration

The Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE), in cooperation with Magenta Consulting, presented the results of the first national public opinion survey on integrity in the justice sector – #Justice4Moldova on the 6 of February.

The primary purpose of the study was to determine the main challenges, expectations and priorities in the implementation of justice and anticorruption reforms.

According to the survey, almost ⅓ participants (30%) believe that the situation in the justice system has improved over the last three years, while about a quarter (25%) believe that the situation has deteriorated. The top three problems of the justice system in Moldova mentioned as a result of the survey are: corruption/bribery (53%), nepotism (12%) and incompetence of the system’s specialists (9%).

Respondents also said they trust lawyers more often (35% have some or a lot of trust); 30% say they have a lot of trust in the police, while 22% in the judiciary and prosecution systems.

The survey data also shows that most participants have heard about the justice and anticorruption sector reforms in Moldova (70%) and the strategy for ensuring the independence and integrity of the justice sector in Moldova (62%), but don’t know very much about them.

The majority (75%) believe that the establishment of an Anti Corruption Court and a new system of anti corruption courts will be an important step for Moldova. Most respondents support Moldova’s accession to the European Union (68%), and 95% believe that justice reform is crucial for Moldova’s European integration.

The data presented in this study was collected between 24 November and 22 December, 2023, using the quantitative CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) method.

The survey was conducted by Magenta Consulting for the Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE), within the “Ensuring the integrity, efficiency and independence of the justice system in Moldova – #Justice4Moldova” project, funded by the European Union and co-financed by Soros Foundation Moldova.

Find out more

Press release